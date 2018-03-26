Chrissy Teigen Is Breaking Up With Snapchat

It wasn't mutual.

Chrissy Teigen is kicking Snapchat to the curb.

On Saturday, the prolific social media star wrote on Twitter that she has stopped using the app for two reasons: First, like Kylie Jenner before her, Teigen found the controversial interface update difficult to navigate, and she was sick of the "constant complaints of people not being able to find me."

Second: "The Rihanna poll...no bueno," Teigen wrote, referring to a piece of sponsored content for the game "Would You Rather" that asked users if they would rather "punch Chris Brown" or "slap Rihanna." Brown pleaded guilty to physically assaulting Rihanna when the couple was dating in 2009.

Snapchat apologized for the ad, which made light of domestic violence, but Rihanna didn't buy it, calling it "disgusting" and adding, "I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” It looks like Teigen agrees.

Following both Rihanna's and Jenner's comments about leaving the app, Snap Inc. shares took a dive. Teigen made her announcement over the weekend, so we'll have to wait and see if there's any fallout from the news. However, given the model/hostess' uber popular presence on the app, we're guessing there will be some kind of effect.

While Snapchat does not reveal user data, Teigen has almost 10 million followers on Twitter and 16.5 million followers on Instagram, so if we had to guess, millions of the 32-year-old's biggest fans will be following her to the next app of choice.

