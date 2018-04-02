Chrissy Teigen Responds to Bill O’Reilly's Criticism of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live!'

Her husband, John Legend, starred in the NBC production.

Chrissy Teigen had a mic-drop moment of her own Sunday night while watching her husband, John Legend, in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

A prolific social media user with more than 10 million followers on Twitter, the author, actress and model live-tweeted the show. She also managed to work in a jab at Bill O'Reilly after he mocked Legend, who starred as Jesus in the production.

"Watching JC Superstar on NBC. Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez," tweeted the disgraced former Fox News host.

Teigen shot back, "Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars."

That dig is in reference to the New York Times story from last October in which it was reported that O'Reilly paid a $32 million settlement to a former Fox News analyst after she accused him of sexual harassment.

O'Reilly, who was accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and payouts to keep quiet, was fired from the network last April.

