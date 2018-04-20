Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to Die When Husband Wears Sandals; Twitter Users Report Her

"Please stop reporting me for saying I want to die when John wears sandals," the author implored her followers.

Yes, Chrissy Teigen hates when men wear sandals, even her husband John Legend, but that doesn't mean she is suicidal.

The actress, model and author actually had to make sure that was clear on Friday after at least one Twitter user reported her for saying she wanted to die whenever Legend wears sandals.

"Please stop reporting me for saying I want to die when John wears sandals," Teigen wrote, also sharing the message she received from Twitter stating someone who was concerned reported her comments.

Teigen, a social media master with more than 10 million followers on Twitter alone, exchanged a series of tweets with various users in which she made it clear she can't stand when men sport sandals, finally posting, "No one said you can’t wear man sandals. It simply said 'here are the man sandals that look good” and yes it was blank.'" That referred to a previous tweet meme about the topic.

One Twitter user asked if Legend wore sandals, to which she replied, "Sure, on the beach, and despite loving him more than I knew I was capable of loving someone, I still want to die."

Seems that set off the silly report.