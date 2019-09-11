Chrissy Teigen Recounts How She Learned of Trump's Tweets Targeting Her, John Legend

"We all just wait for our time to come and mine happened to be Sunday," the model told Ellen DeGeneres about the president taking aim at her and her husband.

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her Twitter spat with President Trump when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

Trump posted a number of tweets criticizing Teigen and her husband, John Legend, after the musician appeared on the TV special Justice for All, a town hall event on mass incarceration that was filmed at New York’s Sing Sing prison and aired on MSNBC. Teigen did not appear in the special.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday and Monday, Trump called Legend "boring" and Teigen "filthy mouthed."

"lol what a pussy ass bitch," Teigen tweeted in response to Trump.

DeGeneres said it wasn't surprising that Trump picked a fight with the model on Twitter. "We all just wait for our time to come and mine happened to be Sunday," said Teigen.

The model walked DeGeneres through how she learned about the tweets. "I just got all these phone alerts," she began. "I was like, 'Something's happening.' So I go on Twitter to see." She added that Trump blocked her on Twitter, so she was unable to see what he'd written.

Teigen admitted that the Twitter spat wasn't that random considering she'd "said a lot of things" about the president in the past.

After she explained her husband's involvement in the MSNBC program, Teigen guessed that Trump thought she and Legend were taking all of the credit for passing criminal justice reform. "I didn't even know [John] was filming this thing, honestly. I didn't even know anything about it," she said about the TV special.

Teigen then joked that Trump's comments about her and Legend were true. "John is boring. I do have a filthy mouth," she laughed. "But when the card lands on you that day, it's just really like, 'Crap.' Cause your whole night's ruined."

'We spent the rest of the night just sitting — just like this next to each other — handing each other our phones. 'Should I say this? Should I say this?' 'No.' 'Should I say this?' 'No. No, it has to be funnier,'" she explained. "It just went on all night."

While DeGeneres said that they could not share Teigen's crude tweet to Trump, the model went ahead and read the tweet aloud.

Following Teigen's tweet, #PresidentPussyAssBitch was trending on Twitter. "They couldn't really show that it was trending, but I have enough Twitter family and friends to know," she said. The hashtag got shortened to #PresidentPAB and Teigen joked, "We're still working on how to copyright the correct term."

The host later noted that Teigen is known for being outspoken, though the model said that she has been better about thinking before tweeting. "I've really gotten to this point where I don't want to offend people just for a joke," she said.

As for how she felt before posting her tweet about Trump, she explained that she was really angry. "I think my eyes filled up with water just at the shock of it that I can't believe this really happened right now," she said. "He just goes on these rants and usually it's very late at night for him. You just wait for him to say something, but you don't think it's gonna be you."

"You realize why you love Twitter and you love your friends. I had so many group chats going that night of just hilarious people and people making funny videos," she continued. "Then you laugh about it."

Watch Teigen's appearance below.