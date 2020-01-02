Christian Film Industry Satire 'Faith Based' Takes Swipe at Breitbart, Fox News in Teaser (Exclusive)

The film, premiering later this month, has amassed some 10,000 angry comments.

For the first teaser for Christian film industry satire Faith Based, rather than simply show clips of the film — which is having its world premiere in competition at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival — stars Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason have also chosen to read out comments from Fox News and Breitbart readers.

Based around two friends (Barnett and Thomason, both Funny or Die regulars) who set out to make a film to capitalize on the lucrative Christian movie industry, Faith Based has managed to stir up some sizable anger from conservative news channels, where it has been labeled as "Christian Bashing." Producers claim that articles on Breitbart and Fox News have garnered some 10,000 comments, which often cite negative comments about Jews or Muslims.

Alongside the teaser, The Hollywood Reporter also has the film's exclusive first look, showing Seinfeld star Jason Alexander (wearing a toupee).

Also starring Lance Reddick, Margaret Cho and David Koechner, Faith Based was written by Barnett, with his Fear, Inc collaborator Vincent Masciale directing. The two produce for their Lone Suspect banner, alongside Thomason, Tim Kerigan and Giles Daoust. Catherine Dumonceaux, Matthew Emerson, and Reddick are executive producers.

Faith Based premieres Jan. 18 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. See the teaser trailer below.