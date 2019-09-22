Christian Siriano Dominates the Emmys Red Carpet

The designer, known for his inclusive approach to fashion, dresses seven stars at the Emmys.

Prolific fashion designer Christian Siriano is well-known for supporting diversity in fashion and on the red carpet, and his turnout (dressing seven Emmy attendees) catapulted him to seemingly the most represented label of the evening.

Patricia Clarkson, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Sharp Objects, wore a custom red draped cascading gown that made the star look more statuesque than she ever has.

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie nominee, Niecy Nash also wore custom Siriano: A pink sapphire sequin cape gown and turban.

Chrissy Metz, Dascha Polanco, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and Nicole Byer all wore Siriano to the Emmys, ranging from powder blue (Laksmhi) to a saturated sunny yellow (Byer).

The designer is known for having always included extended sizing in his collection, putting plus sized models in his runway shows and answering former Saturday Night Live cast member, Leslie Jones’ tweet about no one offering to dress her for a movie premiere in 2016.

Earlier this month, the designer dropped a collaborative capsule line with J. Jill in sizes 0 to 28, and his spring-summer 2020 collection, shown at New York Fashion Week this month, was shown on models in a variety of body types, ages and ethnicities.