Christiane Amanpour Will Lead New PBS Late-Night Program (Exclusive)

'Amanpour & Company' will launch in July with contributors including Bustle's Alicia Menendez and NPR's Michel Martin.

Christiane Amanpour will anchor a new late-night public affairs program on PBS stations beginning in July. Amanpour & Company will feature interviews with global leaders, and will replace the current simulcast of Amanpour, CNN International's flagship program, which has been running as an interim replacement on PBS stations since December, when public television severed its relationship with Charlie Rose in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the host. Amanpour will continue to air weekdays on CNN International.

The new program will have four contributors; Michel Martin, Walter Isaacson, Alicia Menendez and Hari Sreenivasan. It will be produced from the Tisch WNET Studios at Lincoln Center in New York City. Amanpour will continue to be based in London.

Martin is the weekend host of NPR’s All Things Considered and former host of Tell Me More. Isaacson, a former CEO of CNN and editor at Time, is a professor of history at Tulane University and the President and CEO of the Aspen Institute. Menendez is a contributing editor at Bustle and host of the podcast Latina to Latina; she has also worked as a special correspondent for Fusion. Sreenivasan, previously of CBS News, is the anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend, a senior correspondent for PBS NewsHour and host of the national public television series SciTech Now.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last March, Amanpour, who remains CNN's chief international correspondent, stressed that she will lead a very different show than the one Rose hosted for decades.

"But I do think that we are at an important moment. And I am very pleased to be taking this role at PBS, which is a long proven bastion of quality journalism and quality programming," she said. "And I am delighted for the opportunity it gives me to speak to Americans about what's happening in the rest of the world and about how the world views America. And I think these conversations can be really interesting. I'm not just doing breaking news every night. I'm not just doing world leaders. I'm also doing really interesting cultural conversations. I do think it's a watershed moment right now."

PBS will announce the program Tuesday at its annual meeting with public stations taking place in New Orleans. In a statement, PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger noted the "enthusiastic response" from public television viewers toward Amanpour, adding "Amanpour & Company will be a valuable addition to PBS’ nightly public affairs lineup and give viewers a better understanding of our world."