Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' Primetime Special

The late-night host also welcomed Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar and Iain Armitage for a 'Crosswalk: The Musical' segment for 'The Late Late Show's' third primetime edition.

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special made its return to television Monday night with special guests Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy.

Making her debut to the Late Late Show host’s fan-favorite segment, Aguilera performed a slew of duets with Corden, as the pair belted out some of the singer's biggest hits including “Beautiful,” "Dirrty" and “Fighter.” Throughout the carpool ride, Corden shared some quips with Aguilera, asking her to teach him how to sing with her signature growl and reveal who she had a crush on during her Mickey Mouse Club Days.

“Even then at your age, could you find yourself getting lost in Ryan Gosling’s eyes?” Corden asked the singer, who later admitted that she had more of a liking for Justin Timberlake who “had swag.” She also admitted that Gosling had a crush on Club cast mate Britney Spears. “She must be regretting that,” Corden said. After Aguilera argued that Spears “got Justin” in the end, Corden jabbed, “That worked out wonderfully,” of the former couple’s breakup.

Aguilera, who is set to appear in Life of the Party, surprised Corden with a special appearance by the film's star, McCarthy, who spontaneously appeared in the car's backseat to rap during the singer’s song "Dirrty." Though attempting to explore music ventures, McCarthy and Corden comically struggled when receiving voice lessons from Aguilera.

Continuing to celebrate his primetime special, Corden welcomed Mom stars Allison Janney and Anna Faris, The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage for “Crosswalk the Musical: The Sound of Music,” in which the late night host and stars staged a reenactment of the musical on the streets of Los Angeles.

“CBS doesn’t think I’m capable of handling primetime on my own,” the late-night host argued, admitting that he was being forced to welcome the network’s stars to his show's segment. Tension continued to build after Janney appeared dressed in the costume of Julie Andrews’ Sound of Music character, Maria.

“I don’t know who she thinks she is,” Corden said, arguing that he has always tackled the leading role, therefore will also portray Maria. “If I’m doing it, you bet your sweet ass I’m playing Maria,” Janney said, challenging Corden to simply have “the best bitch win.” Meanwhile Armitage quit during Corden’s rehearsal, arguing that he’s simply more of a “West Side Story guy.”

Throughout the segment, Janney, Farris and Nayyar portrayed various popular scenes from the film, singing songs such as “My Favorite Things,” “The Lonely Goatherd” and “Do-Re-Mi.”

Though meant to be a fun experience, a rift formed between Janney and Corden, who continued to compete over being the best Maria. “It’s like Feud. They’re like Bette Davis and Tupac. No that’s not right. Like Joan Craword and Tupac,” Farris joked.

After the cast grew tired of the competitive nature, Farris resolved the tiff by explaining that Janney made for the perfect Maria, for she embodied “her sense of strength and resilience,” whereas Corden was “wimsy” and possessed Andrews’ “perfect cheek bones.” The cast then all dressed as Maria during their final performance.

Corden's CBS event is the third primetime special spawned from his popular Late Late Show segment. The first two specials – in 2016 and 2017 – won Emmy Awards in the outstanding variety special category.