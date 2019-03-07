Christina Aguilera to Receive Equality Award for LGBTQ Advocacy

The singer is being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign.

The Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization striving for LGBTQ equality, revealed Thursday that Christina Aguilera will be honored with their HRC Ally for Equality Award later this month.

Aguilera is being recognized for raising funds for HIV/AIDS research, advocating for marriage equality and speaking out against anti-LGBTQ bullying. Aguilera's music was also noted for increasing awareness about acceptance and equality, specifically her 2002 single "Beautiful."

"Christina Aguilera is a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are," said HRC president Chad Griffin in a statement. "Through her powerful music and her tireless efforts for positive change, she is making a real difference in the lives of countless people while bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community."

For Gay Pride month in 2017, Aguilera wrote a letter to the LGBTQ community that voiced her support for the many obstacles its members face. "The LGBTQ community has never had it easy," she wrote, "the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet you keep fighting , you will keep moving forward trailblazing and beating all odds with love always in your hearts."

The singer concluded the letter with an invitation to "celebrate being unique," because it simply makes a person more special. She signed off by expressing "love" for those who continue to fight for themselves and their beliefs.

Aguilera will receive the award at a presentation on March 30 at the JW Marriott L.A. Live.