Christina Aguilera Returns to Disney Roots With Song in 'Mulan' Live-Action Film

Twenty two years after the release of "Reflection" from Disney's 1998 soundtrack, Christina Aguilera has returned to the franchise with "Loyal Brave True" — the new single for the upcoming live-action remake.

The song is filled with the undeniable warrior spirit viewers have come to love Mulan for, but updates the lead character's story for the 21st century.

"Should I ask myself in the water what a warrior would do?/ Tell me underneath my armor, am I loyal, brave, and true?" Aguilera sings on the chorus. The star's powerful vocals take full charge as the production fuses orchestral melodies with classic Chinese instruments like the guzheng.

"The film Mulan and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal," Aguilera explained in a press release. "It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength."

The singer also tweeted the original movie "has been such a special part of my life & this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy."

Along with "Loyal Brave True," Aguilera also revealed she recorded an updated 2020 version of "Reflection." While the original song didn't crack any major charts (it peaked at No. 19 on Billboard 's US Adult Contemporary chart), it has become a fan favorite. Aguilera previously performed it at Disney's D23 Expo last fall, where she was honored as a Disney legend.

The Mulan soundtrack will be released March 25, with the remake (starring Liu Yifei as the titular character) set to release March 27.

