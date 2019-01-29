Christina Aguilera Sets First Vegas Residency

The Grammy winner will debut her new show, 'Christina Aguilera: The Xperience,' this May at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.

Sin City is about to get a little more "Dirrty."

Christina Aguilera on Tuesday announced that she is taking up a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater. The show — titled Christina Aguilera: The Xperience — is scheduled for 16 performances throughout 2019 and will begin May 31.

Aguilera shared the news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It's been in talks for quite a few years now. But now that I've got my feet wet, I am going to do a residency in Vegas where it will be a little easier with the kids," said the mom of Max, 11, and Summer Rain, four. "I was like, 'Oh, I can see why now.' It's less full-on travel and a little bit easier with them."

While the Grammy winner — who wrapped her Liberation Tour last summer, her first time out on the road in a decade — admitted to DeGeneres that she "still [wants] to see my fans all over in Europe and everything," she couldn't be more thrilled about bringing her act to Vegas.

"How much easier for everyone just to come to one place and fill the venue with fantasy and love and excitement?" she continued. "And [I want to] put on a show that I've been actually accumulating for years, these amazing ideas and taking people on this amazing ride and trip and using the imagination. I've been culminating this for a long time, so I'm really, really excited for everyone to enjoy this experience — Xperience — with me."

Aguilera will share the Zappos Theater with the Backstreet Boys, whose Larger Than Life residency debuted in March 2017. The venue previously housed the residencies of Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

Since Spears made her Vegas debut in December 2013 with her Piece of Me residency — which spanned 248 performances and raked in $137.7 million during its four-year stay at Planet Hollywood — her success has seemingly inspired other pop heavyweights to also set up stationary shows on the Strip. Along with Lopez and Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga have gotten in on the trend with residencies of their own.

Speaking with Billboard on Tuesday, Aguilera said that she is looking forward to checking out some of the other Vegas residencies, especially Gaga's Enigma show at Park MGM's Park Theater.

"I'm getting a bunch of my girls together and we're going to Vegas. Check out Gaga's new extravaganza. I'm sure it's going to be so exciting. She always brings a great show," Aguilera said of her "Do What U Want" collaborator. "[I’ll be looking at] what is a Vegas audience all about? How do they react to the show? I want to feel their energy, see what they react to."

Tickets for Christina Aguilera: The Xperience go on sale Feb. 2. Watch her Ellen interview below.