Christina Grimmie's Family Releases Touching New Song "Little Girl" For Mother's Day

The family of Christina Grimmie has released a never-before-heard single from the late singer in honor of Mother’s Day today (May 11). "Little Girl" was initially written and recorded by Grimmie as a tribute to her mother, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment at the time.

“Little Girl” has a poignant, intimate quality, seemingly recorded in demo form here with its sparse, echoing arrangement. Lyrically, it’s made all the more tender after Grimmie’s tragic passing: “Little girl / I’m here to stay / Don’t run away.” And the single is for an excellent cause, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which helps families affected by the tragedy of gun violence.

Grimmie’s mother expressed her profound connection to the song in a statement to People. “I am proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina’s fans, it is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond," she said. "I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times.”

You can listen to “Little Girl” below, and make a donation to the foundation here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.