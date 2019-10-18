Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend Split After 10 Years of Marriage

The couple, who married in 2009, announced their separation on Instagram.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news in a joint statement.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," read the text post, which did not include a caption. The Mad Men actress also restricted the option for her followers to comment on the post.

"Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths," Hendricks continued. "We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."

The post concluded with Hendricks asking fans to respect that she and Arend need space during the separation. "We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so," she wrote.

Hendricks and Arend got married 10 years ago, Oct. 11, 2009 in a ceremony in New York. Her former Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser introduced the couple. They do not share any children.

The actress shared an old photo of the couple on Halloween just one day before she announced the split. Dressed up as Nosferatu and wolf man, Hendricks wrote that the ensembles were her "proudest costume moment to date."

Hendricks is best known for her role as Joan Holloway on AMC's period drama Mad Men and currently stars on the NBC drama Good Girls as Beth Boland. Additionally, she voiced the character of Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4. Arend is also an actor. He starred in the ABC drama Body of Proof as Ethan Gross and played Matt Mahoney on the first five seasons of the CBS drama Madam Secretary.