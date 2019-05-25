'The Good Fight' Star Christine Baranski On Reaching the "Best Years" of Her Career in Her 60s: "Women This Age are Powerful"

"These are the best years of my career," Baranski told the roundtable. "I'm finally a leading lady, after all this time."

"I was 41 when I finally made the jump to television," The Good Fight star Christine Baranski told the Drama Actress Roundtable. "I was just this theater actress for years and years and years," until she was cast in a supporting role on the hit series Cybil, and quickly won an Emmy award.

After years serving as the supporting actress to Julianna Margulies on The Good Wife, Baranski took the leading role in the show's spin-off, The Good Fight, saying, "I got the number one position in my career and I was in my 60s. These are the best years of my career. I get offered wonderful theater roles. I'm finally a leading lady, after all this time. I'm still this strong, authoritative, professional woman, well-educated."

"Women this age are powerful, and I love that somehow in this moment in time, I'm playing in a TV that reflects that. It's high time that women of such authority have their real air time," Baranski told the roundtable. "It's long overdue."

When asked what drives her to act, Baranski told the roundtable, "I don't know if it's a choice. It just came to me early on. My grandparents were Polish actors in Buffalo at the Polish-American theater, so I grew up around flamboyant personalities, and music and expressivity. It seemed like a wonderful playground. I still feel that was."

Baranski has one career Emmy (Cybil) and an additional fourteen nominations for her work on Cybil, Frasier, The Big Bang Theory and The Good Wife.

The full Drama Actress Roundtable airs July 7 on SundanceTV. Baranski stars on the roundtable along with Patricia Arquette, Emilia Clarke, Danai Gurira, Niecy Nash and Michelle Williams. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.