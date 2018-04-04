Sony Shake-Up: Christine Birch Out as Domestic Marketing Chief

Sony president of worldwide marketing and distribution Josh Greenstein announced her exit in a note to staff on Wednesday.

Her exit was announced Wednesday in a note to studio staff from worldwide marketing and distribution president, Josh Greenstein.

The move follows an HR investigation into alleged pot smoking on the Sony lot and Birch's treatment of some staffers. The inquiry was sparked by multiple complaints lodged against Birch.

The move follows an HR investigation into alleged pot smoking on the Sony lot and Birch's treatment of some staffers. The inquiry was sparked by multiple complaints lodged against Birch.

Insiders say the HR investigation was inconclusive, but the studio and Birch nevertheless decided to part ways. They added that the tension between her and some of her staff wasn't sustainable.

Birch returned to Sony in spring 2016 in the newly created role of executive vp of domestic creative marketing strategy, a newly created position. In fall of that year, she replaced Dwight Caines as president of domestic marketing.

Birch had previously spent a dozen years at Sony in various senior marketing positions before taking on marketing posts at DreamWorks, Film District and Focus.

Dear colleagues,

Following an extraordinarily impressive run in Columbia’s Domestic Marketing department, Christine Birch is stepping down from her post as President of Domestic Marketing.

Christine approached us about leaving in January 2018, following the record-setting performance of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Under her tenure, Sony’s domestic marketing department produced some of its best results in years, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Magnificent Seven, Peter Rabbit, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Below is a short note from Christine regarding her departure:

“The transformation of the Columbia Pictures marketing department has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my career. I’m very proud of the team and I’m incredibly grateful to Tom Rothman and Josh Greenstein for supporting my vision. Now, I’m ready for a new challenge.”

Christine’s direct reports will report to Andre Caraco, Co-President of Domestic Marketing, on an interim basis.

Please join me in thanking Christine for her hard work and dedication to Sony Pictures, and in wishing her all the best in the next chapter of her career.

Josh