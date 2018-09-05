Christopher Lawford, Actor and Nephew of John F. Kennedy, Dies at 63

Lawford's mother Patricia Kennedy was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, and his father, actor Peter Lawford, was a member of Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack.

Author, actor and member of the Kennedy clan Christopher Kennedy Lawford has died. He was 63.

Cousin Patrick J. Kennedy told the Associated Press that Lawford died Tuesday of a heart attack in Vancouver, Canada.

Lawford was born into fame on both sides of the family. His mother Patricia Kennedy was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, and his father, actor Peter Lawford, was a member of Frank Sinatra's "Rat Pack."

Lawford spent his youth frolicking with Hollywood stars on one coast and rubbing shoulders with political stars on the other.

Later in life, he became a well-known advocate for sobriety and recovery, documenting his substance struggles in books starting with 2005's Symptoms of Withdrawal.

Lawford found only minor success as an actor, including a small role in the 2003 film Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.