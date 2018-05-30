'Christopher Marlowe,' Film About British Playwright, In The Works

Producer Gary Kurtz, director Greg Hall and screenwriter Francis Hamit are teaming up on the project.

Producer Gary Kurtz, director Greg Hall and screenwriter Francis Hamit are teaming up for Christopher Marlowe, a film about the 16th-century British playwright, a friend and rival to William Shakespeare, who may also have been a spy.

The film plans to advance the idea that Marlowe, who died 425 years ago on May 30 at age 29, may have been assassinated by the order of Queen Elizabeth.

“Marlowe is a tragic figure, undone by his own fatal flaws,” Hamit said.

Hall, whose directorial credits, include the indie feature The Plague, commented, “The storyline is quite dynamic. It’s more about the secret underworld of spies and criminals that Kit Marlowe embraced at the same time he was social climbing with very prominent men such as Sir Walter Raleigh and Sir Francis Walsingham, the Secretary of State, and the most powerful man in England.”

Kurtz, who credits include the original Star Wars and its first sequel The Empire Strikes Back, is producing, along with executive producers Arnie Holland, CEO of Lightyear, which will distribute the film in the U.S.; Michael John Donahue; and Craig Miller, CEO of Wolfmill Entertainment.

The production expects to shoot mostly in Wales this fall.