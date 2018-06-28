'Christopher Robin': Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action Take on Winnie the Pooh

Ewan McGregor stars as an adult Christopher Robin in Mark Forster's nostalgic interpretation of Winnie the Pooh and friends.

Everyone's favorite honey-loving, silly old bear is back — this time on the big screen. As part of Disney's recent push for live-action adaptations of the studio's early classics, Mark Forster's Christopher Robin is set for release on Aug. 3.

In this live-action and CGI animated continuation of Disney franchise Winnie the Pooh (based on stories by A.A. Milne), Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role, in addition to Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett and more. The trailer, released on May 25, depicts what appears to be a nostalgic and heartwarming adventure, as the gang reunite with their old friend Christopher Robin at a time when he seems to need them most.

Leading up to the film's release, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled everything you need to know before Christopher Robin's return to the Hundred Acre Wood.

WHO

Ewan McGregor: Plays Christopher Robin, all-grown up and amid an unimaginative midlife crisis.

Hayley Atwell: Plays Evelyn Robin, Christopher's wife.

Bronte Carmichael: Plays Madeline Robin, Christopher's daughter who gets wrapped up in the magic of Winnie the Pooh and his friends, along with her father.

Mark Gatiss: Plays Giles Winslow, Christopher's stern boss.

Jim Cummings: Voices the characters of silly old Pooh and the energetic Tigger.

Brad Garrett: Voices the character of Eeyore, the gloomy donkey who always loses his tail.

Toby Jones: Voices Owl, the wisest member of the Hundred Acre Wood.

Nick Mohammed: Voices the lovable but timid Piglet.

Peter Capaldi: Voices the bossy and garden-obsessed Rabbit.

Sophie Okonedo: Voices the doting mother kangaroo Kanga.

WHAT

Christopher Robin follows in the footsteps of other Disney classic live adaptations such as Cinderella (2015), The Jungle Book (2016) and Beauty and the Beast (2017). Following his work on Disney's live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book, former Disney production exec Brigham Taylor produces the film, along with Kristin Burr.

With a script by Alex Ross Perry, the story follows an adult Christopher Robin, who is no longer the cheerful young boy we all remember. Amid what seems to be a mid-life crisis, Christopher Robin is now a businessman struggling to manage his job, his family and everything in between. Just when he seems to have lost his way, Christopher is reunited with a friendly face from his past — none other than the charming Pooh Bear himself. Following a nostalgic adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood reminiscent of Christopher's childhood, Pooh and his friends embark on a quest to help Christopher Robin rediscover his imagination.

WHEN

Christopher Robin is set for a late summer release on Aug. 3.

Walt Disney Pictures announced the film to be in development back in the spring of 2017, with Marc Forster added on to direct the project in Nov. 2016.

WHERE

Similarly to the English origins of A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin was filmed primarily in the United Kingdom. The film is also mainly set in London, where Christopher Robin resides.

WHY

Tim Burton's 2010 live-action adaptation of Alice in Wonderland set the tone for many more Disney reboots to come. Since then, Walt Disney Pictures has churned out live-action versions of old animated classics such as Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Christopher Robin takes a slightly different route, as it's not exactly a remake of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, but rather a look into the future of what happened to A.A. Milne's beloved characters years later.

Following the release of Christopher Robin, 2019 will see the release of live-action adaptations such as Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan. And although that may seem overwhelming, these reboots are projected to be great successes for Disney with past projects like Alison in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beast both grossing more than $1 billion worldwide.