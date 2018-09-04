Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci Join Clark Johnson's Legal Drama 'Percy'

Walken plays a Canadian farmer crusading against a major conglomerate, while Ricci fills the role of an anti-GMO activist.

Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci are starring in Percy, a legal drama from director Clark Johnson (The Wire, S.W.A.T., The Sentinel).

Based on true events, the film focuses on a David-and-Goliath battle between a small-town Saskatchewan farmer, played by Walken, and a major conglomerate, with Ricci in the role of an anti-GMO activist.

When the company’s genetically modified canola is found in the farmer’s crop, he takes the multinational to court in a battle to protect farmers’ rights and the world’s food supply against corporate greed. The ensemble cast includes Roberta Maxwell, Adam Beach, Luke Kirby, Martin Donovan, Rick Aarons and Peter Stebbings.

The screenplay for Percy, which is shooting in Canada and India, was penned by Hilary Pryor and Garfield L. Miller. The pic is being produced by Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor and Miller.

Executive producers include Ethan Lazar, William Santor and Andrew Chang-Sang for financier Productivity Media, and Kevin Hoiseth for sales agent Concourse Media.

Walken is repped by ICM Partners; Ricci is repped by ICM Partners and managed by Untitled Entertainment; and Johnson is repped by United Talent Agency.