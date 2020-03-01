Chuck D Responds to Bernie Sanders, Flavor Flav Endorsement Controversy

In a series of tweets, Chuck D -- who also performs alongside members of Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill in rap/rock supergroup Prophets of Rage -- proceeded to outline why he's backing Sanders and how he feels about Flav's response to the event.

Before taking the stage at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, Chuck D tweeted his thoughts about fellow Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav's objection to the rap group's endorsement of the democratic presidential candidate.

In a series of tweets, Chuck D -- who also performs alongside members of Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill in rap/rock supergroup Prophets of Rage -- proceeded to outline why he's backing Sanders and how he feels about Flav's response to the event. On Friday (Feb. 28), Flav took issue with Chuck D playing the Sanders rally under the billing of Public Enemy in an open letter, and claimed that it is not Public Enemy endorsing Sanders, but solely Chuck D.

"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political views as he sees fit -- his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy," the letter, penned by lawyer Matthew H. Friedman, reads. "The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav."

"I dig aspects of Bern. Hate the party Bulsht. But can relate to half the issues & get forward. Use your minds & be ready to fight whoever in office," Chuck D tweeted. He then addressed the Flav controversy by responding directly to several people voicing their opinions -- about his politics, the state of Public Enemy and more -- and shared his thoughts about the future of Public Enemy and Flav's role within that.

Last text for me today... time to Get Off My Ass ....I suggest to all the same even this Sunday if you think it’s important... pic.twitter.com/NxLlvM4hyi — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely‘stupid’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

He went on to bring up previous instances where Flav chose not to get involved with politics or activism -- including one in which he "refused" to support Harry Belafonte's nonprofit organization Sankofa -- and stressed that "it's not about Bernie with Flav."

"I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know," he tweeted. "I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely stupid."

... last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav... he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

I am a political artist of song that worldwide known I make myself heard & seen outside my ART -Music only to Make you make YOUR decision & NOT be a damn robot in 2020. Here. I Aint a damn celeb. I aint sellin drinks. I impact with Art & Song-Pay Attention stop Playing Attention pic.twitter.com/tpFBuskuCY — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.