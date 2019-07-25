Chuck Tatham to Executive Produce 'Children Ruin Everything' Comedy for Canada's Bell Media

The 'Modern Family' and 'Arrested Development' EP is working with 'Letterkenny' producer New Metric Media on the sitcom created by Kurt Smeaton.

How I Met Your Mother writer and producer Chuck Tatham has signed on to executive produce the single camera comedy Children Ruin Everything for Canadian producer New Metric Media and Bell Media.

Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience writer Kurt Smeaton created the sitcom about one couple’s losing struggle to hold on to themselves while raising kids. Children Ruin Everything follows Astrid and James as they struggle to balance being parents to two kids and holding on to who they were before raising a family.

New Metric Media is developing Children Ruin Everything for Canadian broadcaster Bell Media, with Canada-born Tatham, a former Arrested Development co-executive producer, backing the project. The Emmy-nominated writer-producer's lengthy list of credits also includes Suddenly Susan, Less Than Perfect and Andy Barker, P.I., among others.

Alongside Tatham, Smeaton and Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media, will also executive produce. "We are incredibly excited to be working with Chuck who is a legend, for many reasons but particularly when it comes to family comedy. Between Kurt and Chuck we’ve got a killer hilarious team,” Montefiore said in a statement.