Chuy Bravo, Sidekick on 'Chelsea Lately', Dies at 63

'Chelsea Lately' writer Heather McDonald took to Instagram Sunday to express her condolences to Bravo.

Chuy Bravo, a Mexican-American actor best known as Chelsea Handler's sidekick on the former E! show Chelsea Lately, has died. He was 63.

Chelsea Lately writer Heather McDonald took to Instagram Sunday to offer her condolences to Bravo's family. "I just heard minutes ago about our Chuy. I don’t have many details but we are finding now. Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of use" she wrote.

Bravo's death comes just over a week after Handler paid tribute to him for his birthday on Dec. 7.

"Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because--not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting," she captioned the Instagram photo of the pair onset.

Bravo was born as Jesus Melgoza in Tangancicuaro, Michoacán, Mexico, in 1956. He was the youngest of seven children. Bravo immigrated to the United States at the age of 15 and began acting in the early 1990s.

His acting credits include films The Honeymooners (2005) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007). Bravo went on to appear on the E! late night talk show as Handler's sidekick — Handler famously referred to him as her "little nugget" — from 2007 to 2014.

Though exact cause of his death has yet to be announced, in a 2012 interview with Latina, Bravo shared that he survived prostate cancer and was a recovering alcoholic.