Ciara Tapped to Host American Music Awards; Kesha Joins Performers Lineup

Big Freedia will join Kesha onstage Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

It's time to level up: Ciara is set to host the 2019 American Music Awards, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

This gig comes a year after the songstress took the stage at the 2018 AMAs to perform "Level Up" alongside Missy Elliott. The role will be no big deal for Ciara, a hosting veteran who co-hosted the 2016 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris.

Additionally, Kesha, joined by Big Freedia, will make her return to the AMA stage for her first performance since 2013. The duo will likely perform their recently released single "Raising Hell" and will join previously announced performers Shania Twain, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and artist of the decade recipient Taylor Swift.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Voting is still open until Nov. 20 for all categories at goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.”

