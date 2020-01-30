Ciara Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

It's her second baby with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ciara is welcoming "number three" to her team. The singer announced that she's expecting her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

The couple welcomed their first baby, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, born in 2014, whom she shares with her former fiance, rapper Future.

"Number 3," the Grammy winner captioned her beachy Instagram post Thursday.

In an interview with W magazine in 2018, she reflected on how parenthood has affected her. "It's changed me for the better. It's made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart.... There's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid's face; there's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid's face."

Ciara, 34, and Wilson, 31, married in 2016 and launched their joint Why Not You Productions last year to focus on film, television and digital projects. "We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent," they said in a joint statement at the time.

Ciara — born Ciara Princess Harris — additionally runs music company Beauty Marks Entertainment. She has been the face of a jewelry collection for Pandora that symbolized motherhood, and teamed with SoulCycle for a live concert last year.