Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Second Child

Congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson, who welcomed their second child together on Thursday.

Ciara took to social media on Friday to share the happy news. "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" she wrote, revealing the baby's name, birth date and weight.

Win Harrison Wilson joins the singer's two other children, her five-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she had with her ex Future, and her three-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson with her husband and NFL player.

She announced her pregnancy earlier this year in January, when she revealed her baby bump in a bikini shot from her vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands with the caption, "Number 3." In April, Ciara and Wilson revealed they were having a boy with a celebratory confetti cannon that shot out blue streamers and smoke.

But her pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic presented more bumps along the road than she was expecting. "Ultrasound visits during this era of Covid-19 is a bummer because my hubby @DangeRussWilson can’t come in with me to my visit. Truly a challenging time for expectant mothers," she wrote on Twitter last month in an empathetic message, followed by another video of Wilson FaceTiming into one of her ultrasounds.

Check out the birth announcement below.

