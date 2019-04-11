Cindy McCain Signs With UTA

The agency already represents her daughter, 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain.

Cindy McCain has signed with UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The agency has signed her in all areas, although it will be focusing on live speaking engagements. UTA already reps McCain's daughter, The View co-host Meghan McCain.

The wife of the late Sen. John McCain currently serves as board chair of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University and the institute's Human Trafficking Advisory Council, as well as co-chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council. She also serves as chair of family-run Anheuser-Busch distributor Hensley Beverage Company.

Said McCain in a statement, "As I focus on the next phase of my humanitarian endeavors, I'm thrilled to work with UTA to leverage my charitable passions to carry on my husband's legacy by reaching new audiences and continuing to improve the lives of others."