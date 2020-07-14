Cinedigm, TwentyOne14 Media Partner to Launch Multicultural TV Network

Chris McGurk's media firm is partnering with Quincy Newell's entertainment company to debut a linear and AVOD TV service aimed at U.S. homes in early 2021.

Cinedigm Corp. has partnered with Quincy Newell's TwentyOne 14 Media to launch an upcoming linear and advertising VOD channel dedicated to U.S. multicultural consumers.

The unnamed network is targeting an early 2021 debut for connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and web-based and online OTT services.

Before launching TwentyOne14 Media, Newell co-founded Codeblack Entertainment, which eventually became the movie label Codeblack Films at Lionsgate.

“I’m excited to join forces with Cinedigm to create a network where diverse voices are supported and encourage filmmakers of color to continue telling stories that offer a rich and more complete portrayal of the world around us,” said Newell in a statement about the proposed network on Tuesday.

Cinedigm got its start helping smaller theater chains convert to digital projection, but now it is known for operating OTT channels and providing premium entertainment content to major streaming platforms including Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Tubi, Xumo and Comcast Xfinity.

The proposed TV network will be aimed at adult multicultural viewers from the ages of 21-45, according to Cinedigm. The network will offer curated market content from African American, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian American artists.

"We are excited to support Quincy and TwentyOne14's mission to bring diverse voices to audiences at scale,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks, in his own statement.