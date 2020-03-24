Coronavirus: CineEurope Pushes Dates Back to August

The exhibitor event takes place in Spain, which has become one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The CineEurope trade show has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The European exhibitor convention, due to take place in Barcelona, Spain, in June, was one of the few major industry events left not to have shifted its dates, with organizers having last week set themselves a deadline of May 4 to make a decision in light of the ever-changing situation. But Tuesday, with the situation escalating across the continent, they announced that they would be moving the 2020 edition to August 3-6.

"Out of concern for the safety and welfare of everyone involved, we will be postponing the CineEurope 2020 Convention," it said in a short statement.

The news comes just as Spain suffered its worst day of the pandemic, with a death toll that jumped by 514 on Monday to a total of 2,696. The country is under a strict lockdown, with the Spanish prime minister having warned that the "worst is still to come." A nationwide 15-day state of emergency was first announced March 14.

Should it take place in August, CineEurope is still due to take place in Barcelona's International Convention Centre.