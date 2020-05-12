CineEurope Cancels August Event Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The exhibitor trade show in Barcelona, Spain had originally been moved from June.

The CineEurope trade show, which was moved to August from its original date in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, has now been canceled.

Organizers of the European exhibitor convention, due to take place in Barcelona, Spain on August 3-6, made the announcement Tuesday.

"With concern for the health and safety of our attendees as our absolute priority, we regret to inform you that we have decided now to cancel the 2020 CineEurope Convention, planned for 3-6 August," they said.

"Given ongoing uncertainty over the the Covid-19 virus, we feel this is the prudent decision for the industry and everyone. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone soon."

In its place, a two-day online conference is set to take place June 17-18.

Spain is among the countries hardest hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with almost 30,000 deaths as of May 12.