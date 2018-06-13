CineEurope: Dolby Cinema Gets First Deals for U.K., Germany

The large-format brand has been picked up by Odeon and Kinopolis.

Dolby's premium large-format brand Dolby Cinema is set to make its first entry into both the U.K. and German markets.

In deals announced at the CineEurope trade show in Barcelona on Wednesday, Dolby has teamed with Odeon for a rollout of seven sits across the U.K. in the coming years, with Odeon also confirming that Dolby servers, processors, and speakers will be utilized for all of its European entities going forward.



In Germany, Dolby has signed up Kinopolis for the country's first-ever Dolby Cinema. The site is expected to open later in 2018 at the Mathaser Palast in Munich.

In addition, Dolby will be expanding its Dolby Cinema portfolio in France with Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe in Marseille at La Joliette later this year.