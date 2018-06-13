CineEurope: Paramount Teases 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout,' J.J. Abrams' 'Overlord,' 'Bumblebee'

'Rocketman,' 'Dora the Explorer,' and 'Eli' were also touted in the studio's show.

Ethan Hunt's latest effort to save the world was among the main focal points in Paramount's CineEurope presentation on Wednesday.

Several exclusive scenes from Mission: Impossible - Fallout were shown to attendees at the Barcelona trade show, alongside a special welcome video message from Tom Cruise himself.

The film, the sixth in the $2.7 billion franchise and the first to be shown in 3D, is due for release on July 27.

Paramount's show was introduced by studio CEO and chairman Jim Gianopolus, alongside new president of international theatrical marketing Mary Daily, making her first appearance for the studio at CineEurope, and president international theatrical distribution Mark Viane, who dropped onto the stage Mission: Impossible-style via a zipwire.

Other major titles previewed included Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, starring Hailee Seinfeld and John Cena and due out this December; Ang Lee's high-concept thriller Gemini Man, starring Will Smith and Clive Owen and due out in October 2019; spy thriller The Rhythm Section from James Bond producer Eon and due to land in early 2019; and comedy Instant Family, reuniting Mark Wahlberg with Daddy's Home director Sean Anders and due for release in February 2019.

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn gave a video message to discuss Rocketman, his musical fantasy based on Elton John and starring Taron Egerton as the music icon. The film – which was originally pitched to Vaughn by John himself – is currenly in pre-production.

The spotlight was also put on several of Paramount's upcoming family titles, including Dora the Explorer, its live-action Sonic, Wonder Park and Spongebob Squarepants musical It's a Wonderful Sponge.

On the horror side, clips were shown from psychological horror film Eli, acquired by Paramount's new Paramount Players label and centering on a young boy undergoing treatment for a rare disease who finds that the secluded clinic he's staying in has become a haunted prison. The film is due for release in January.

The J.J. Abrams-produced supernatural WWII horror movie Overlord, about a group of paratroopers who drop behind Nazi lines on the eve of D-day, was also teased. Overlord is due to hit cinemas in October.

Paramount closed its show with a quick rundown of future projects, including Coming to America 2, World War Z 2, the Tajari P. Henson-starring What Men Want, an adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and, of course, Top Gun: Maverick.