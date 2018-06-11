CineEurope: Theatrical Window, Movie Theft Among Priorities for Global Cinema Federation

AMC is one of the founding members of the Global Cinema Foundation

On the anniversary of its formation and on the first day of CineEurope, the exhibitor lobbying group has unveiled five key areas of concern for the industry.

A year after announcing its formation at the 2017 CineEurope trade show in Barcelona, the Global Cinema Foundation has released five position papers outlining key areas of concern for the international cinema operators it represents.

“In its first year, the GCF has identified and come to agreement on these issues of vital concern to exhibitors around the world," said GCF chairman and Cinepolis CEO Alejandro Ramírez Magana. "While further issues remain to be explored, these five papers give us our marching orders as we begin our second year of advocacy on behalf of cinemas worldwide.”

The five papers cover topics such as theatrical exclusivity, with the GCF arguing that the theatrical window is an "integral part of the commercial terms between exhibitors and distributors," and that any surprise launches of short theatrical windows would be regarded as "unfair and unacceptable business behavior."

Other concerns include content theft, which the group argues is a "significant threat to the industry" and that exhibitors are the "front line" in preventing in-theater camcorder recording, plus music rights, trade and investment and accessibility.

The papers were unveiled on Monday, the opening day of the 2018 edition of CineEurope, where European exhibitors are set to gather for four days of talks, panel discussions and studio presentations.

A volunteer-based organization aimed at representing the interests of the global cinema industry, the GCF is made up some of world's largest operators, representing exhibitors in more than 90 territories. Its executive committee is comprised of AMC, Cinemark, Cineplex, Cinépolis, Cineworld, CJCGV, Event Cinemas, Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe, Toho Cinemas, Vue International and Wanda Cinemas, and trade associations NATO and UNIC.