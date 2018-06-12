CineEurope: Warner Bros. Debuts Long-Awaited 'Aquaman' Trailer

Bradley Cooper also made an appearance on stage in Barcelona to preview 'A Star is Born.'

Attendees at CineEurope have been given the world's first taste of the long-awaited Aquaman trailer.

Warner Bros. unveiled the first showing of James Wan's watery superhero tentpole – starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard – in its presentation, which closed the first day of the trade show on Monday. It's expected to be launched officially in the coming days. Other upcoming DC titles given previews were Shazam and Wonder Woman 2, which is now in production.

Another major title on show was Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born, with the actor-turned-filmmaker making an unexpected appearance on stage to preview the latest adaptation of the romantic music drama. Cooper thanked Warner Bros. for giving him his first real chance as an actor in The Hangover, before introducing the first eight minutes of his new film, in which he plays a country music star alongside Lady Gaga.

Andy Serkis added further star power to Warner Bros. presentation, introducing several scenes from his dark Jungle Book adaptation, Mowgli, due out in October and featuring a raft of major names playing jungle creatures, including Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett.

Following a hugely successful 2017 for its horror department thanks to It and Annabelle Creation, also WB unveiled the trailer for The Nun, the latest spin-off from The Conjuring franchise. Starring Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir, the film is due to launch September 7.

Other previews included romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the Jason Stathan-starring giant shark thriller The Meg and animated adventure Smallfoot. Warner Bros. closed its show with a message from Eddie Redmayne introducing footage from Harry Potter spin-off sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, starring Jude Law as young Albus Dumbeldore.