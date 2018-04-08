Cineflix Rights Signs First-Look Deal With British Factual Producer Talesmith

Talesmith and Cineflix teamed up on the BBC/CBC science documentary 'Rediscovering T.rex.'

Canadian-based TV producer and distribution group Cineflix Rights has inked a first-look deal with Britain's Talesmith that will see Cineflix invest in development at the British group and help finance future projects.

Cineflix will take worldwide sales rights on all Talesmith projects. The deal, announced at Mip TV Monday, also includes an option for Cineflex to co-produce projects with Talesmith through Cineflix's in-house production division.

The agreement follows the two companies' partnership on science documentary Rediscovering T.rex, which was a co-production for BBC, Canada's CBC and France Television.



