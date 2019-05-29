Cineflix Rights Taps Ex-Fremantle Executive for North American Acquisitions

Felicia Litovitz repped global brands like 'Jamie Oliver' and such series as 'Project Runway' and 'Family Feud' as director of distribution at the indie TV giant.

UK-based Cineflix Rights has bolstered its U.S. and Canadian acquisitions by tapping former Fremantle executive Felicia Litovitz for the newly-created role of vp of acquisitions, North America.

A TV industry veteran, Litovitz joins London-based Cineflix Rights from Fremantle, the indie TV giant behind American Idol, America's Got Talent and American Gods, where she represented global brands and series like Jamie Oliver, Project Runway and Family Feud as director, distribution.

Richard Life, head of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, said the hire aims to grow the distributor's U.S. and Canadian content offerings to global buyers.

"As well as traditional program acquisitions, her role will promote business development through the range of innovative financing options we offer producers to get their shows greenlit and maximizing their returns," Life said in a statement.

Litovitz will focus on securing distribution rights through ﬁrst-look, development and output deals, pre-sales and co-productions.

Said Litovitz: "I’m looking forward to joining the company and bringing in more of the best content from North America’s most creative producers."