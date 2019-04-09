Cinema Guild Nabs Berlin Silver Bear Winner 'I Was at Home, but…' (Exclusive)

Angela Schanelec’s portrait of a family in crisis is set for an early 2020 theatrical release.

The Cinema Guild has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to writer-director-editor Angela Schanelec's I Was at Home, but... (Ich was zuhause, aber...), which earned the Silver Bear for best director at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

A domestic theatrical release is planned for early 2020, the first for a feature by Schanelec and her eighth full-length movie in all. I Was at Home, but… follows mother of two Astrid (Maren Eggert) as she struggles to regain her balance after her husband’s death. Her young son Phillip (Jakob Lassalle) disappears for a week and, on his return, a severe foot injury leaves Astrid challenged to attempt even simple activities.

The film's ensemble cast includes Clara Moeller, Franz Rogowski, Dane Komljen, Lilith Stangenberg, Alan Williams and Jirka Zett. "We hope I Was at Home, but… will serve as the perfect invitation for audiences to get acquainted with Angela Schanelec’s incredible body of work.” Cinema Guild director of distribution Peter Kelly said in a statement.

Cinema Guild's recent releases include Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s The Wild Pear Tree and Hong Sang-soo’s Hotel by the River.

Upcoming releases include Hong Sang-soo’s Grass and Raul Ruiz and Valeria Sarmiento’s The Wandering Soap Opera.

The deal for I Was at Home, but... was negotiated by Kelly of Cinema Guild with Anke Hahn of Deutsche Kinemathek acting for the filmmakers.