'Rampage' to Be Released in Saudi Arabia, Says AMC CEO

AMC president and CEO Adam Aron says that Saudi Arabian censors have already signed off on the Dwayne Johnson starrer.

Last week, Black Panther played at a newly constructed AMC in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the first movie to screen in the country in 35 years.

This week the country for the first time was a subject at CinemaCon, with a panel being held to discuss censorship practices, distributor licensing and the decision to bring cinemas back to the country after more than three decades.

"They have actually signed off on Rampage," says AMC president and CEO Aron, adding that Avengers: Infinity War went through the censorship process early last week. (A Saudi Arabian release is already listed on IMDb for April 26).

Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution at 20th Century Fox, announced at the panel that Fox's animated feature Ferdinand has very recently gone through the Saudi censorship process and the hope is that it will be the first Fox film to screen in the country.

"It was our first film going through the [censorship] process. Not 100 percent sure what the outcome is or how long it will take but it is an encouraging first step," says Cripps. "I think family films and animated film will do extremely well. I think R-rated content we will struggle with at the outset."

The presentation at CinemaCon comes a few weeks after crown prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Los Angeles meeting with Disney CEO Bob Iger, Universal film chairman Jeff Shell, Fox film studio chief Stacey Snider and other top entertainment execs. The opening up of the country is a part of the crown prince's Vision 2030 effort, as a initiative to diversify the country's investments outside of oil, which includes the possible creation of a Saudi entertainment industry.

Ahmed Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, which runs the Middle East-based theater chain Vox Cinemas with screens in Egypt, Oman and the UAE. Vox will be the second exhibitor to open a cinema in a few days in Saudi Arabia, after a year and a half of construction.

“We have plans to develop over 600 screens in the coming seven to ten years,” says Ismail, adding that high quality screens will allow for native filmmaking talent to develop in the country.

Cripps voiced concern about the current tickets $20 price at the AMC, saying, "We have go to make sure that the pricing does not price out a large segments of the populations."

Duncan Clark, president of international distribution at Universal, noted, "I remember when their was one cinema in Moscow and they were charging $50 a ticket."

“Honestly, it’s too low,” Aron retorted of Saudi ticket prices. “I bet you we will be closer to 30 to 35 dollars, including the [entertainment] tax.” He added that AMC has been putting Black Panther tickets on sale one day at a time, adding that AMC sold out tickets on the second night of screenings in 45 seconds.