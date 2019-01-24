CinemaCon Shake-Up: Sony Sitting Out Annual Gathering

Fox's appearance at the gathering of theater owners is also in doubt, in light of the looming Disney-Fox merger.

In a historic break from tradition, Sony will sit out this year's CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners where studios parade their upcoming summer and winter slates, sources confirm.

For years, the six major Hollywood studios make the trek to Las Vegas for the show, where elaborate and pricey presentations are staged inside the giant Colosseum at Caeser's Palace, complete with footage and top talent.

20th Century Fox, which is on the verge of being bought by Disney, could also scrap a standalone presentation, with their films folded into Disney's.

Sony's summer slate is replete with major tentpoles and event pics, including Men in Black International, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This year's CinemaCon runs April 1-4.