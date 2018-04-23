CinemaCon: Shari Redstone's Theater Chain Inks Fandango Deal

The announcement comes as the annual gathering of theater owenrs and Hollywood studios gets underway in Las Vegas.

Online movie ticketing service Fandango has added National Amusements' Showcase Cinemas to the list of theaters it covers, the company said Monday.

National Amusements is a privately held company owned by the Redstone family and run by Shari Redstone.

The deal with Fandango — announced as CinemaCon got underway Monday in Las Vegas — encompasses nearly 400 Showcase Cinema screens across the Northeast, and boosts Fandango's total reach to more than 40,000 screens, including all of the major circuits, such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters.

National Amusements used to have a stake in rival online ticketing service MovieTickets.com, which was acquired by Fandango last year.

In advance of the summer season at the box office, Fandango recently launched a first-ever VIP program that allows members to amass points for every movie ticket purchased. Once a customer reaches 600 points, they can redeem a $6 coupon code that can be applied to a movie ticket or other Fandango offerings, such as online movie rentals.

Fandango — parent company of Rotten Tomatoes — is owned by NBCUniversal. Warner Bros. also has a stake in the venture.