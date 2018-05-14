Cinemark CEO: "We're Not Afraid" of Disney-Fox, AT&T-Time Warner Mergers

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi told an investors conference he sees upside from the current merger mania in Hollywood.

Potential hookups between AT&T and Time Warner and Walt Disney picking up most of the assets of 21st Century Fox doesn't have Cinemark Holdings CEO Mark Zoradi biting his nails.

"We're not afraid of either of them," Zoradi told the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on Monday during a session that was webcast. He argued AT&T and Time Warner were looking for scale to compete against much larger businesses like Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

"The combination of those two could be helpful and I don't see that negative to us at all," Zoradi told investors. He added Disney acquiring most of the assets of Twentieth Century Fox could enhance the latter's marketing machine, especially when it came to consumer products and theme parks.

Zoradi also lauded Disney offering public support to Fox Searchlight after recent Oscar success for The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. "Disney is going to want to continue with all their big movies, and Fox has proven it knows how to make franchises. So hopefully they're (Fox) given the assets and financial capacity to continue to do so," he told investors.

Rather than show angst over the current spate of media mergers, Zoradi insisted his circuit will continue to upgrade its theaters with luxury recliners and better food and drinks alternatives to take advantage of big opening weekend box office numbers when those opportunities arise.

And he touted Movie Club, Cinemark's own cinema subscription service and answer to MoviePass as that controversial subscription ticketing service drops its prices to woo new customers and stay in business. "For us, [MoviePass] is not a big deal because we launched our own subscription service and it's been so well adapted. If and when something happens with MoviePass, we will be ready to aggressively market our Movie Club," Zoradi insisted.

Movie Club is essentially rewards program that costs $8.99 per month and offers one 2D movie ticket and additional tickets at $8.99 each. Zoradi said the program is aimed at movie-goers that typically go to the local multiplex four to six times a year, and Cinemark wants them to see another two or three movies annually, and visit the concession counter more when they do.