Cinemark Earnings Fall Short of Estimates Despite 'Black Panther' Box Office

The theater operator, led by CEO Mark Zoradi, had 'Black Panther' on its screens.

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings on Wednesday posted lower first-quarter earnings, despite having Black Panther defying industry box-office expectations during the latest quarter.

Cinemark saw earnings fall to $62.0 million, compared with a year-ago $79.7 million, as earnings per-share came to 53 cents, compared to 68 cents for the period ended March 31. The cinema chain missed analysts' earnings forecast from Thomson Reuters for 60 cents per share.

Cinemark's overall revenue for the first quarter came in at $780.0 million, virtually unchanged from a year-earlier $779.6 million. That beat the analysts' forecast of $761.67 million, as the cinema chain saw a rise in overall domestic revenues offset a fall in its international business.

"Fueled by the unprecedented success of Black Panther, the North American industry box office results in the first quarter far surpassed expectations, demonstrating the powerful potential of a break-out film," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said.

But the Black Panther showing at the multiplex wasn't enough for Cinemark to stem a fall in admissions revenue to $452.6 million, against a year-earlier $476.4 million. U.S. admissions revenue fell 1.9 percent to $349.3 million, while international admissions revenue tumbled 14.1 percent to $103.3 million.

Elsewhere, concessions revenue was also lower at $261.7 million, compared to $268.2 million in the same period of 2017.

Cinemark, like rival exhibitors, has been expanding its theater network and introducing upgrades like recliner seating to improve the theater-going experience.

Cinemark runs 533 theaters with 5,964 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American markets.