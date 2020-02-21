Cinemark Fourth-Quarter Earnings Rise, Admissions Fall

CEO Mark Zoradi lauds the "fifth consecutive year of record global revenues."

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings on Friday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates.

Cinemark said fourth-quarter attendance reached 63.8 million patrons, down from 67.4 million in the year-ago period, its average ticket price rose 3.2 percent to $6.81 and concession revenue per patron rose 4.6 percent to $4.31. Key box office performers of the fourth quarter included Frozen 2 and Joker.

The company also increased its dividend by 6 percent to $1.44 per year.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $26.3 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $19.4 million in the year-ago period, or 17 cents a share. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, fell to $178.3 million from $198.1 million in the year-ago period.

Cinemark's fourth-quarter revenue dropped 1 percent to $788.8 million from $798.6 million. Admissions revenue fell 2 percent to $434.3 million, with concession revenue dropping 1 percent to $275.0 million.

Cinemark's theater subscription service Movie Club had reached the 850,000-member milestone as of the third-quarter earnings conference call.

Said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi: "We are extremely pleased to report our fifth consecutive year of record global revenues, as well as our fifth consecutive annual dividend increase. Continued benefits derived from our strategic initiatives enabled us to surpass North American industry box office results."