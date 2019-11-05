Cinemark Posts Lower Earnings, Record Revenue for Third Quarter

"A record high film rental expense for the third quarter weighed on profits," says one analyst.

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings on Tuesday reported lower third-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street estimates, but record quarterly revenue, driven by a strong U.S. and international business.

"A record high film rental expense for the third quarter weighed on profits as did an unusually high other theatre operating expense," explained MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler.

Cinemark said third-quarter attendance climbed 5 percent to 73.4 million patrons, its average ticket price rose 1.1 percent to hit $6.20 for the quarter, and concession revenue per patron was up 4.5 percent to $3.95. Key box-office performers of the third quarter included The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home and It Chapter Two.

"Our third quarter’s record worldwide revenues were fueled by strength in both our domestic and international operations,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. "In addition to the film content that resonated extremely well with our global audiences, we benefited from the continued focus and execution of our guest-oriented strategic priorities. We continue to believe the investments we are making to differentiate and enrich the overall entertainment experience we provide our guests will further position Cinemark for long-term success."



Cinemark posted quarterly earnings of $31.4 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $50.2 million in the year-ago period, or 43 cents a share. The latest result came in below Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, increased slightly to $169.8 million, but also came in below analysts' expectations.

Cinemark's third-quarterly revenue increased 9 percent to $821.8 million, exceeding analysts' forecasts. Admissions revenue rose 6.3 percent, with concession revenue growing 9.6 percent.

Cinemark previously said it has reached the 800,000-member milestone for its Movie Club cinema ticket subscription program, with around 2,300 members per theater. Movie Club is also delivering around 14 percent of the circuit's box office.