Cinemark Posts Record Fourth-Quarter Revenue, Led by Concession Growth

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings on Friday reported lower quarterly earnings as record fourth-quarter revenue was more than offset by higher operating costs and a special tax expense, among other factors.

The company posted earnings of $19.4 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with $95.1 million in the year-ago period, or 82 cents. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, increased 5.6 percent to $198.1 million.

Cinemark's revenue rose 6.5 percent from the year-ago period to $798.6 million, which the company said was its highest fourth-quarter figure ever. Admissions revenue increased 0.4 percent to $445.1 million, with concession revenue growing 6.3 percent to $277.6 million.

Key box-office performers of the fourth quarter included Aquaman, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and Venom.

But the company also said that its cost of operations rose 9 percent to $721.8 million, driven by costs for "utilities and other" and a higher figure for impairment of long-lived assets. Plus, it reported higher foreign currency exchange losses and a swing to income taxes of $35.8 million after a year-ago gain of $19.1 million, among other factors.

Cinemark said its latest earnings included a $17 million non-cash tax expense "associated with recently issued tax guidance that modified the treatment of foreign tax credit utilization," while the year-ago period included a $45 million tax benefit "driven by a reduction of net deferred income tax liabilities as a result of the 2017 tax reform legislation."



Cinemark, led by CEO Mark Zoradi, said quarterly attendance increased 2.1 percent to 67.4 million patrons, its average ticket price was $6.60 and concession revenue per patron rose 4 percent to $4.12.

"The resilience of the exhibition industry was again demonstrated in 2018 as the North American box office reached another record high of $11.9 billion, driven by sizable year-over-year attendance growth associated with outstanding studio film content," said Zoradi. "And, through consistent execution of our strategic initiatives that focus on creating an extraordinary guest experience, Cinemark yet again outperformed industry results for the ninth time out of the past 10 years with 7.7 percent domestic box office growth and a 6.3 percent increase in attendance."

Cinemark on Friday raised its annual dividend by 8 cents per share to $1.36. Zoradi said that decision was made "based on confidence in our industry, enthusiasm for the upcoming film slate and our company’s consistent financial strength."