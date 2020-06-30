Cinemark Pushes Reopening Date for Most Theaters to July 24

The U.S. exhibitor said changing the phased reopening of its circuit follows the shift in release dates for 'Mulan' and 'Tenet' to August.

Cinemark Holdings is the latest major movie theater chain to adjust its phased reopening dates after the delay in the releases of Mulan and Tenet.

Cinemark said it will start reopening most of its circuit on July 24, with additional theaters also relaunching in the following weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's third-largest exhibitor as part of a staggered reopening strategy opened a handful of Dallas locations on June 19, while most of its cinemas were to have opened for business between July 3 and July 17.

The latest dates move comes after the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet was pushed back — for the second time — and is currently set for Aug. 12. In the wake Tenet's shift, Disney's Mulan, which was due for launch on July 24, is now being held until Aug. 21.

"Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today’s ever-changing environment," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a statement on Tuesday.