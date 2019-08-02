Cinemark Reports Record Earnings

CEO Mark Zoradi cites a strong domestic box office, a "significant rebound in international attendance and continued strength in our global food and beverage sales."

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings on Friday reported record earnings and other financials for its second quarter, driven by a strong U.S. box office, a rebound in international attendance and a 13 percent concession revenue increase.

Cinemark posted second-quarter earnings of $101 million, or 86 cents per share, which it said was a company record and compared with $82.1 million in the year-ago period, or 70 cents. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, another profitability metric, increased 10.4 percent to a record $244.7 million.

Cinemark's quarterly revenue rose 7.7 percent to a company record $957.8 million. Admissions revenue increased 2.4 percent to $521.1 million, with concession revenue growing 13.1 percent to $345.3 million. The company's cost of operations increased 5 percent to $801.7 million.

Cinemark, led by CEO Mark Zoradi, said second-quarter attendance rose 5.0 percent to 80.2 million patrons, its average ticket price hit $6.50 for the quarter, and concession revenue per patron climbed 7.7 percent to $4.31.

Key box-office performers of the second quarter included Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Toy Story 4.

Said Zoradi: "We are extremely pleased with our worldwide second quarter results that were generated by our domestic box office, which surpassed the North American industry in excess of 300 basis points, a significant rebound in international attendance and continued strength in our global food and beverage sales. As we look forward, we will continue to execute our strategic initiatives to ensure we are well-positioned to capitalize on the strength of film content and the investments we have made to enhance the overall guest experience.”