Cinemark Swings to $170M Quarterly Loss, Takes $19.5M Charge for Job, Theater Cuts

Cinema giant Cinemark Holdings swung to a loss for its second quarter due to the financial hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company, led by CEO Mark Zoradi, on Tuesday reported a loss of $170 million, compared with a year-ago profit of $101 million. The latest quarter included a restructuring charge of $19.5 million due to "a permanent reduction in headcount and permanent closure of certain under-performing theaters." The company said it ended June with 5,977 screens.

"The company’s financial results continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," it said. "During late June 2020, the company opened five theaters in the US, showing library content, to test its new health and safety protocols. .... The company’s U.S. operating segment had 13,000 patrons attend these test-and-learn theaters, generating $37,000 of admissions revenues and $57,000 of concession revenues."

Total revenue for the quarter dropped from $957.8 million to $9.0 million, which also included "the amortization of deferred National Cinemedia screen advertising advances," the firm said.

Revenue for the second quarter, the first fully affected by the pandemic, fell sharply as cinemas were shuttered, wiping out ticket and concession sales for much of the period. The company not only operates in the U.S., but also has a big Latin American operation, which has been hit hard by the spread of the virus and the financial hit it brings.

"We are thrilled that 97 percent of guests surveyed have expressed high satisfaction with how Cinemark is protecting their health and safety," said Zoradi. "We greatly look forward to initiating the rollout of our theaters beginning Aug. 21 as we welcome our employees and guests back to our Cinemark theaters for great cinematic storytelling.”

Among its cost of operations, Cinemark disclosed that film rentals and advertising dropped from nearly $295 million to $388,000, while spending on salaries and wages fell from nearly $109 million to less than $9 million.



MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler wrote in his earnings preview report that Cinemark "remains in a solid defensive position with approximately $480 million of cash as of March 31 and a manageable cash burn of roughly $50 million per month." He had forecast a second-quarter loss of $150 million after a profit of $245 million in the same period last year.