Cinemas Shut Down Across Europe Over Coronavirus Concerns

Several cinema chains in Spain shut their doors, France tightens restrictions and multiple cities in German shut theaters — while Denmark, Norway and Greece join Italy and Poland in a total movie lock down.

The European box office is set to take a major hit this weekend as cinemas across the continent shut their doors, or greatly curtail their operations in responses to concerns over the coronavirus.

Many of Spain's biggest cinema chains, including Yelmo, Golem, Cinesa and Kinépolis on Friday shuttered after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared a state of emergency in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in Spain surged by a third overnight to Friday, with more than 4,200 confirmed infections, with 120 deaths to date.

In neighboring France, the government tightened regulations on Friday, banning gatherings of more than 100 people, a move that will severely impact cinema going across the country. While the French cinemas association, the FNCF, said its members would keep theaters open, the restrictions mean screenings will be limited to 100 people or less and spectators will have to keep a safe distance from one another. Similar measures introduced in Italy, before the government in Rome put the entire country on lockdown last week, saw box office slump more than 60 percent.

In Germany, another major international territory, individual municipalities have been shutting down theaters, with mid-sized cities including Bonn, Stuttgart, Bielefeld and Kassel ordering cinemas to shutter out of health concerns. More are expected to follow.

Several smaller European territories, including Denmark, Norway and Greece, have followed Italy and Poland in closing all cinemas for at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is crazy and unprecedented, the impact is obviously going to be immense,” said one box office analyst, who asked to speak off the record due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the global film industry has already been substantial. China, the world's second-largest territory outside North America, has been shut down since early January, resulting in billions in lost revenues.

“A big question will be how long this lasts and if, afterwards, the pent-up demand for movies can make up for lost revenue now,” the analyst noted.

What's clear is that the situation is going to get worse before it gets better. At a press briefing on Friday, the director general of the World Health Association, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Europe is now the world centre for the coronavirus outbreak, with more cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined apart from China.

Sweden, Finland and Belgium are expected to soon follow their European neighbors and close cinemas. Smaller territories including Romanian and Ireland have already advised theaters to limit crowds in individual screenings to 100 people, akin to the French restrictions.

The U.K. remains the only major European territory that, so far, has not moved to curb cinema going. But that could change soon. English top-flight professional soccer league, the Premier League, on Friday suspended all matches until the weekend of April 3-5, out of concern for fans in the stadiums, as well as for players.

Even where cinemas stay open, the growing concern over coronavirus infection is certain to limit attendance. Going into this weekend, the studios, exhibitors and distributors across Europe should brace themselves. It's going to be a rough ride.

