Cinematographers Guild President Steps Down After Eight Months

Lewis Rothenberg was elected to a three-year term in June 2019 .

Eight months after being elected as International Cinematographers Guild president for a three-year term, Lewis Rothenberg is stepping down from the role, the union said Friday.

Rothenberg added: "I ran for this office to bring change, unite us, and increase activism. Regretfully I do not feel that I will be able to accomplish this with the vast differences of philosophy of the leadership team."

Rothenberg, whose digital imaging technician credits include Okja, Avengers: Infinity War and NBC's The Enemy Within, took over as president of the 8,600-member guild in June 2019. He had defeated longtime incumbent Steven Poster, who had held the role since 2006.

“Local 600 National Executive Officers regret the resignation of President Lewis Rothenberg, and we would like to express our appreciation for his leadership and service," ICG Local 600 said in its own statement. "We wish the best for him and his family."

The ICG, which represents Hollywood camera operators and publicists, also noted, "The Executive Leadership team reaffirms our commitment to working together in the best interests of our membership as we go through this transition of leadership."

Dejan Georgevich, who was elected national vp at the same time as Rothenberg, will step in as interim national president.

ICG national executive director Rebecca Rhine added, “I want to assure our members that all systems are in place to ensure a smooth transition. On behalf of myself and our staff, we thank President Rothenberg for his strong support of our work during his tenure. His commitment to members and the Local was long-standing and unwavering.”

The ICG's national executive board will vote on a permanent successor within 30 days.