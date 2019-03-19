Cinemax/Sky Series 'Gangs of London' Rounds Out Cast

Actors from 'Star Trek' and 'Game of Thrones' have joined the new TV thriller.

Gangs of London, the contemporary thriller coming from writer-director Gareth Evans (The Raid, Apostle) for HBO's Cinemax and European pay TV giant Sky, has added a host of names to its cast, including actors from Game of Thrones and Star Trek.

Announced by producer Pulse Films, award-winning Irish actor Colm Meaney, best known for playing Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and David Bradley, who portrayed Argus Filch in the Harry Potter franchise and Walder Frey in Game of Thrones, have joined the series.

Paapa Essiedu, recently seen in The Miniaturist and Kiri, has also been cast, alongside Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom, Dirty Filthy Love), Valene Kane (Rogue One, The Fall), Ray Panthaki (Colette, Official Secrets), Orli Shuka (War Machine, Hyena), Darren Evans (Requiem, My Mad Fat Diary), Garmon Rhys (Hidden), Serena Kennedy (Remember Me), Aksel Üstün (The Take, Les Revenants), Kwong Loke (The Feed, Yellow Fever), and Constantine Gregory (Wonder Woman 1984, 6 Underground).

Already revealed were Joe Cole (Prayer Before Dawn, Black Mirror’s “Hang the DJ”) and Sope Dirisu (Humans, The Huntsman: Winter’s War), who will lead Gangs of London, which began shooting in December.

Set in one of the world’s most dynamic, multicultural cities — one which is torn by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it — the 10-part series will chronicle the sudden power vacuum created when the head of a crime organization is assassinated and how his death threatens the fragile peace between the intricate web of gangs operating on the streets of the city.

Produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister Pictures, Gangs of London is written by Evans alongside co-creator and writer Matt Flannery. Evans directs the majority of the 10 episodes, including all of the complex choreographed fight scenes, for which he has become renowned. Corin Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow) will also take the director's chair for three of the 10 episodes alongside French director Xavier Gens (Hitman, The Divide), who will shoot two episodes.

The series is being produced by Hugh Warren (Hard Sun, Hanna) and executive produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Gabriel Silver.

